Feb 21 A sports agent, whose company
represents star clients including Denver quarterback Tim Tebow,
won $400,000 in a ruling against brokerage Morgan Keegan & Co,
due to personal losses from bad bond investments.
It was a partial victory for Memphis-based sports agent W.
Kyle Rote Jr., who co-founded Athletic Resource Management with
a roster of clients that have included former Chicago Bulls
forward Scottie Pippen and football player Michael Oher.
Rote and his wife, Mary Lynne, sought $954,000 when they
filed the case against Morgan Keegan in 2009, according to a
ruling Friday by a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
arbitration panel.
Rote is now retired from his role as the agency's chief
executive, according to his profile on LinkedIn. He founded the
company in 1984 with its current president and prominent sports
agent Jimmy Sexton. Morgan Keegan bought the company in 1995.
Rote alleged that Morgan Keegan, a unit of Regions Financial
Corp, failed to disclose the extent of risk involved in
his personal investments and breached its contract.
His losses stemmed from a group of money-losing bond funds
that became the subject of state and federal regulatory actions.
Morgan Keegan, which is being purchased by Raymond James
Financial Inc, settled with the SEC in 2011 for $200
million.
While the arbitration panel found the brokerage liable in
Rote's case, it awarded Rote less than half the amount he
initially sought, according to the ruling. The Memphis-based
panel did not give reasons for its decision, as is typical of
FINRA arbitration rulings.
Morgan Keegan sold Athletic Resource Management to another
agency in 2010. By that time, some of the agency's clients were
involved in legal disputes with the brokerage about the funds.
They include former Chicago Bulls forward Horace Grant. He has a
pending case in federal court after Morgan Keegan tried to
overturn a $1.46 million arbitration ruling on his behalf in
2009.
The ruling is among the first in favor of a Morgan Keegan
employee, according to Peter Mougey, a lawyer in Pensacola,
Florida who represented Rote.
It shows the extent to which the brokerage left even its own
employees in the dark, Mougey said. "Morgan Keegan misled its
own employees and failed to relate vital information," he said.
A Morgan Keegan spokesman declined to comment.