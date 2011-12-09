* Says wins contract for 15,000 homes for 10 years

* Project expected to start in April, 2012

* Selected as preferred bidder for Stockport regeneration scheme

Dec 9 British construction group Morgan Sindall said it had won a 103 million pounds ($161 million) housing refurbishment contract, one among the series of orders won by its affordable housing division, from Barnet Homes for a period of 10 years.

The contract involves planned refurbishment and electrical work across 15,000 homes. Barnet Homes manages and maintains homes and estates on behalf of Barnet Council.

The work is expected to commence in April next year, said the company, which snapped up the bulk of social housing services group Connaught's troubled assets last year.

Morgan Sindall separately said it was selected as preferred development partner for a 145 million pounds project in the Stockport regeneration scheme.

Last month, a joint venture between British contractors Balfour Beatty and Morgan Sindall, together with France's Vinci Construction was awarded a contract for work on the Crossrail project, an east-west commuter line project linking central London and the southeast of England.

In October the company had won another refurbishment contract from First Choice Homes Oldham.

British construction activity expanded last month at a slightly slower pace than in October, a survey showed.

Morgan Sindall shares closed at 551.5 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at about 238 million pounds.

The shares have lost 22 percent of their value so far this year, underperforming the FTSE All Share Construction and Materials index, which fell 18 percent.