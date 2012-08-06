Aug 6 British construction group Morgan
Sindall's first-half profit rose 13 percent, but the
company said the market would remain challenging in the short
term due to a delayed economic recovery.
Profit before tax rose to 18.8 million pounds ($29.33
million) for January-June from 16.7 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue, however, fell 8 percent to 1 billion pounds on
weaker construction and infrastructure revenue.
Morgan Sindall said it has a forward order book of 3.2
billion pounds, down from the 3.5 billion pounds it had a year
earlier.
"The business environment remains challenging as the
continuing uncertainties in the euro zone and further afield
affect global sentiment, which in turn are impacting public
spending and private sector confidence in the UK market," the
company said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at 685 pence per share on
Friday on the London Stock Exchange.