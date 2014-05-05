BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
May 5 Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit said on Monday that it hired veteran advisers from UBS AG for its Louisville office.
The advisors, J. Stuart Mitchell and Robert Schenkenfelder, managed about $715 million in client assets and had fees and commissions in excess of about $1.8 million at UBS.
A UBS spokesperson declined to comment on the departures. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Two Republican senators said on Monday that U.S. states should be allowed to stay in the Obamacare medical insurance program if they like, with one also saying she was confused by President Donald Trump's broad but unspecific executive order targeting the program.
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.