EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
June 11 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the largest U.S. brokerage, has expanded its footprint with a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo Advisors and a team from UBS Wealth Management Americas.
In New Jersey, adviser Arthur Levine joined Morgan Stanley's Ridgewood office from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage owned by Wells Fargo & Co. Levine, who has worked in the advising industry for four decades, had annual revenue production of roughly $2.4 million.
Levine moved on Thursday and reports to branch manager Peter Christou in his new job.
In California and Washington state, advisers T. Samuel Coleman Sr. and T. Samuel Coleman Jr. joined Morgan Stanley from UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage owned by the Swiss bank UBS AG . The senior Coleman is based out of Morgan Stanley's Pasadena office, while the junior Coleman has joined the firm's Seattle office.
The two advisers have a combined annual production of $1.3 million and managed $161 million in client assets. They moved on Friday.
Wells Fargo declined to comment. UBS did not immediately return a request for comment.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, majority owned by Morgan Stanley, is the largest U.S. brokerage by adviser headcount and client assets. Bank of America Corp.'s Merrill Lynch ranks second, while Wells Fargo Advisors ranks third and UBS Wealth ranks fourth. The four firms often vie for the same pool of veteran advisers.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has