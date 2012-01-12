* Senior bankers being targeted to cut costs
* Europe's woes weigh on global investment banks
* Globally, 125,000 banking job cuts anticipated
By Saeed Azhar and Umesh Desai
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Jan 12 Morgan Stanley
has cut 10 fixed-income jobs, mainly in sales and trading, in
Singapore and Hong Kong, as competition from Asian banks heats
up in that asset class and traditional markets shrink.
The cuts included the co-head of fixed-income sales for
Southeast Asia, three sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
The U.S. investment bank said in December it will cut 1,600
employees in the first quarter as it trims costs in a difficult
period for trading and banking revenue.
"The number that I know is around 10," said the source,
referring to the fixed-income job cuts at Morgan Stanley Asia.
The source said the layoffs included executive directors,
vice presidents and associates, mainly in sales and trading.
Sources said Sneha Sanghvi, who was co-head of fixed-income
sales in Southeast Asia and was a managing director, is the most
senior banker in the latest cull.
They said a smaller number of jobs in equities and
commodities have also been eliminated in Singapore.
Officials with Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
Others banks in Asia have also cut jobs in credit,
fixed-income and equities in Asia as trading and dealmaking
volumes have been hurt by volatile markets.
Fixed income in particular has been the target for European
and U.S. banks because their traditional markets in that asset
class have not been growing that strongly.
"In the past, a lot of the revenue in fixed income came from
derivatives, a business which has shrunk. Besides, most of the
growth in fixed-income industry has come from the domestic
currency markets which are dominated by Asian banks and banks
focused on the region like HSBC and StanChart," said Jeffrey
Yap, head of Asian fixed income trading at Mizuho Securities
Asia.
"The Wall Street and European banks have traditionally been
stronger in the G3 bond markets, which have actually shrunk in
2011 versus 2010. The competition from Asian banks will
intensify."
Credit Suisse has cut dozens of jobs in its fixed-income and
credit divisions and closed its fixed-income unit in Taiwan.
Foreign banks in Asia stepped up their cost cutting in the
latter part of 2011 and are now targeting experienced and senior
bankers for cuts.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, the second-largest U.S. bank
by assets, is cutting about a fifth of its managing directors
across its Asia investment banking division, sources told
Reuters earlier this week.
Analysts see a challenging year for both Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley in 2012 as Europe's debt woes weigh on client
activity.
The value of securities banks hold for investments, clients
or market-making purposes has also declined, further hitting
revenue and earnings.
Morgan Stanley is likely to report a loss in the fourth
quarter, according to analyst reports last month, due to a
special USD1.2bn charge the bank announced this week, related to
a settlement with the bond insurer MBIA Inc.
Large banks across the world have outlined plans to cut more
than 125,000 jobs this year, according to a Reuters tally.