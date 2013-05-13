May 12 Morgan Stanley's deputy head of investment banking, Ji-Yeun Lee, has left the firm in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company.

Lee was a key lieutenant to Paul Taubman, who previously co-headed the company's investment bank. Taubman stepped down late last year and his long-time rival Colm Kelleher took full control of the unit.

Lee declined to comment to the Journal on her future plans. ()

The newspaper also said Morgan Stanley has re-hired John Collins, a mergers and acquisitions banker, from Moelis & Co, appointing him to a newly created role of global operations officer for the investment banking business.

Morgan Stanley could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.