BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
Sept 9 Morgan Stanley chief financial officer Ruth Porat said on Tuesday at an investor conference in New York: * Morgan Stanley is on track to meet year-end 2015 target of reducing FICC risk-weighted assets below $180 billion * Morgan Stanley also wants to re-deploy an incremental $25 billion in risk-weighted assets after reaching its 2015 target * Morgan Stanley sees risk-weighted assets rolling off in structured credit, long-dated uncollateralized derivatives * Morgan Stanley Wants to re-deploy capital into corporate credit and securitized products to boost return on equity * Sales and trading in August was very quiet, Q3 results will hinge on what happens there in September * July sales and trading results benefited from a June pick-up that persisted a month later * Volumes in mergers and acquisitions activity and underwriting activity remain strong in Q3
CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.