By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK Aug 7 Morgan Stanley, under
fire to boost profit margins in its retail brokerage arm, is
considering closing brokerage offices, laying off support staff
and requiring some branch managers also to generate revenue as
advisers under a cost-cutting drive, three people briefed on
internal discussions said.
Morgan Stanley, which controls the Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney venture owned jointly with Citigroup, last week
reduced the number of regions to 12 from 16, eliminating four
manager jobs. Only about eight months earlier the firm had
consolidated its regional manager ranks from 19.
Recruiters, citing conversations with advisers and managers
at the firm, say additional cost cutting measures are expected
to be announced in the coming weeks.
Among the changes under discussion, they said, is a 10
percent cut in the venture's 120 branch "complexes", which are
groups of branch offices in a city or region that share
compliance and administrative staff.
Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Christine Jockle declined to
comment.
Morgan Stanley is eager to slash spending in the brokerage
division after all of its nearly 17,000 brokers were transferred
last month onto a common technology platform. Redundant offices
from Morgan Stanley's and Smith Barney's nationwide networks
will be closed, and support jobs will be eliminated.
It was not immediately clear how many jobs are in jeopardy,
although as many as 100 offices could be closed, one of the
sources said.
When the brokerages were first combined in mid-2009, Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney had more than 950 U.S. branch offices,
according to the bank's second quarter 2009 earnings report. At
the end of June this year, the firm had 740 offices worldwide.
Morgan Stanley no longer breaks out the number of U.S.
locations.
The firm also wants more managers, who generally are
responsible for recruiting and running offices, to advise
clients so that they might also produce revenue.
One recruiter, Danny Sarch of Leitner Sarch Consultants,
said the moves are part of a broader cost-cutting initiative
known internally as "Project August."
Morgan Stanley has told investors its wealth management
business, weighed down by an expensive merger integration and a
tough market environment, can deliver mid-teens pretax profit
margins. The margin improved to 12 percent in the second quarter
after dipping as low as 8 percent.