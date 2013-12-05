* Plan offers temporary credit for uncovering hidden assets
* Plan hikes pay targets for lower-producing brokers
* Brokers who control "managed" investments face fees
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, Dec 5 Morgan Stanley is
offering its brokers an unusual pay incentive over the next two
years to convince certain clients to disclose assets held
outside the firm, according to the firm's 2014 compensation plan
unveiled this week.
Like other banks, Morgan Stanley, the world's biggest
brokerage with about 16,000 financial advisers, strives to
consolidate as many client assets as it can at the firm. But
clients are often reluctant to put all their eggs into one
financial-firm basket.
To encourage brokers to win more assets from existing clients
-- and to address broker complaints that the firm does not pay
them for working with smaller accounts -- Morgan Stanley has
tinkered with an unusual aspect of its 2014 pay plan.
It is lifting its ban on paying brokers for servicing
households that keep less than $100,000 at the firm if those
clients list their outside assets in a Morgan Stanley investment
monitoring website called OneView, available to brokers and
their clients.
"As an enhancement for 2014, small households with combined
Morgan Stanley and OneView assets of $250,000 or greater will be
exempted from the Small Household policy for up to two years,
allowing advisers time to bring additional assets to the firm
and gain better visibility to clients' investments," says a
section of the 2014 compensation plan read to Reuters by
brokers and firm officials.
Morgan Stanley, which gives reduced payouts to experienced
brokers who generate less than $300,000 in fees and commissions,
says many brokers complained that the small-household
restrictions cut them off from clients who have growth
potential. Brokerage firms typically pay their brokers a
sliding-scale percentage of the revenue they produce, with the
payout percentage rising as revenue hits higher levels.
SMALL SWEETENERS
The tweak to the "small household" stricture is one of
several at-the-margin compensation changes that Morgan Stanley
and other brokerage firms are making for 2014 to modify the
behavior of brokers.
"They are figuring out how to make a little bit more money
in the aggregate without angering any one person enough to get
them to leave," said Danny Sarch, a White Plains, New York-based
recruiter of retail stockbrokers.
Merrill Lynch on Tuesday upped the bonus potential for
brokers who collect trust assets from wealthy clients, a
priority of its parent Bank of America.
Morgan Stanley sources said it also has added some carrots
to its latest compensation plan.
The most significant allows more advisers to qualify for an
asset "growth" award that last year was available only to the
top 40 percent of brokers as measured by the revenue they
generate.
The award, which ranges from $20,000 to $300,000 based on
levels of production and experience, will also apply to any
broker whose revenue from client fees and commissions beats
their 2013 total by $300,000.
Other changes in Morgan Stanley's 2014 pay scheme include:
* Higher revenue targets for lower-tier brokers. Those who
produce less than $2.5 million of revenue will have to increase
their output by 10 percent to get the same payout as in 2013.
For example, brokers who formerly collected 38 percent of
revenue that ranged from $350,000 to $400,000 will next year
have to hit $385,000 to get that percentage. They will not hit
the next 41 percent level until their revenue reaches $440,000.
Brokers with nine or more years of experience who bring in
less than $300,000 continue to get only a 20 percent payout. The
firm has 10 different percentage payout levels, ranging from 28
percent to 47 percent for stars who produce $5 million or more.
UBS AG's UBS Wealth Management Americas this week
similarly tweaked its 2014 broker pay plan by increasing some
production targets.
* Bonuses for making loans. Brokers can earn up to $202,500
for increasing the total mortgage, portfolio lines of credit and
other loans in 2014, up from $127,500 this year, in line with
the firm's drive to sell more banking products that keep clients
loyal to the company.
* A surcharge on managed accounts. Brokers whose clients
give them discretion to make changes in their portfolios, a
growing trend at Morgan Stanley and its competitors, will be
taxed 0.05 percent of the assets they bring into the fee-based
accounts. The "investment services fee," for access to the
firm's managed account products, is effective on Jan. 1, 2014,
and applies only to new accounts.
The fee is capped at $15,000 a year and is meant to align
the discretionary account program with fees charged brokers when
they use packages of mutual funds, hedge funds or other
money-management offerings that the firm has on its shelf.
Morgan Stanley told brokers it wants them to be agnostic
about which managed account "platform" they use, picking what is
best for clients rather than the ones that are most lucrative
for the broker. Like most firms seeking to replace traditional
commission-based accounts with asset-based fee accounts, Morgan
Stanley allows its brokers wide leeway in negotiating the fees
they charge.
Some advisers said the investment services fee aims to
steer brokers away from discretionary accounts to
firm-controlled portfolios so as to limit litigation and
regulatory costs for improper investment choices. Others were
skeptical that the fee docked from their pay will benefit
customers.
"It's pretty clear that we'll simply take it into account
when we negotiate their fees," said one broker.