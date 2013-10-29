Oct 29 Morgan Stanley plans to seek the
U.S. Federal Reserve approval to widen the $500 million share
buyback program cleared earlier this year, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Better profits and completion of its purchase of the
brokerage business of Citigroup Inc have helped Morgan
Stanley bolster its case to push for a larger buyback program
next year, a move aimed at boosting its return on equity, the
paper said.
Large and complex banks must seek the Fed's approval to buy
back their stock or pay a dividend to shareholders.
Morgan Stanley has not yet decided on what it will ask for
in 2014 or if the figure will exceed the existing share
repurchase program, according to the paper. ()
By the end of September, Morgan Stanley had spent $123
million of the $500 million it was authorized to buy back. This
existing plan ends in March, the report said.
The company's fresh buyback plans may become clearer as soon
as this week, when the regulator gives banks details on how to
conduct "stress tests" on their balance sheets, the Journal
said.
Morgan Stanley could not be reached immediately for comments
by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.