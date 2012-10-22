WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. commodities regulators
ordered Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC to pay $200,000 to
resolve allegations that the brokerage failed to diligently
supervise employees that handle customer accounts.
A customer of the firm, recently re-named Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management, improperly traded futures contracts on behalf
of a third-party client, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said on Monday.
The unidentified customer from 2006-2008 also transferred
funds from that customer's proprietary futures trading account
to a third-party client's bank account, a move that should have
led the firm to question whether the account was being carried
properly, the CFTC said.
Morgan Stanley neither admitted nor denied the
findings, according to the CFTC order. Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management is partially owned by Citigroup.
A representative of the brokerage was not immediately
available for comment.