BRIEF-VBARE Iberian Properties signs loan contracts for 1.7 mln euros
* Signs 15 year loan agreements with Banco Sabadell for 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc has agreed to pay $200,000 to settle civil charges it exceeded speculative position limits in soybean meal futures contracts trading, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.
The CFTC said that in January 2013, the company's trading on the Chicago Board of Trade exceeded the all-months speculative position limit established by the regulator. (Reporting by Karey Van Hall)
* Authorizes GM to start works for issuance of Secondary Subordinated bonds or debt instruments outside Turkey worth $ 50-100 million or equivalent