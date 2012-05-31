EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
May 31 Morgan Stanley said on Thursday that it will move ahead with a bid to buy another 14 percent of the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokerage joint-venture from Citigroup Inc.
The company said it has formally given Citigroup notice that it intends to exercise an option for the stake, which will set off negotiations of up to 90 days with Citigroup over the price.
Morgan Stanley currently owns 51 percent of the business and Citigroup has said it ultimately intends to dispose of its share.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has