(Adds details on physical commodities trading controversy)

By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Jonathan Leff

NEW YORK Jan 14 Morgan Stanley appointed two new executives on Wednesday to run one of Wall Street's last big commodity trading operations following the unexpected departure of the previous co-heads.

Nancy King and Peter Sherk, insiders who have worked in the bank's commodities group for more than a decade, have taken on day-to-day responsibility for the business, effective immediately, according to a memo sent by Colm Kelleher, president of institutional securities.

They replace Simon Greenshields, who has left the bank after 31 years, and Colin Bryce, who is moving to a senior advisory role. They jointly ran the group since 2008, a period in which revenues reached record highs of more than $2 billion, then fell by more than half as activity slumped.

The leadership change took some close observers by surprise. It followed months of what inside sources have described as internal confusion about the fate of commodities trading at Morgan Stanley.

For the past two years, the bank has been in the process of selling businesses that own and operate physical commodity assets like oil terminals and pipelines, under pressure from regulators and lawmakers. Chief Executive James Gorman has signaled plans to further "optimize" the physical business and focus instead on trading, hedging and financing for clients.

The sales process has not run smoothly. A deal to sell its physical oil trading business to Russia's Rosneft fell through after a year, leaving its fate uncertain.

In August, Reuters reported that Morgan Stanley was also pursuing a plan to export compressed natural gas to the Caribbean. The project, known as Wentworth, drew scrutiny from the Federal Reserve and Gorman demanded that the business be sold or shut down.

Kelleher said Greenshields, 58, informed him that he planned to leave Morgan Stanley after 31 years with the bank. Two sources familiar with the matter said Greenshields has plans to join another business, but it is not clear which one.

Neither Greenshields nor Bryce could be reached for comment on Wednesday.

KEEP IT PHYSICAL

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Greenshields wanted to exit the bank with Wentworth and continue pursuing a career in commodities without restrictions.

New trading and capital regulations, diminished market volatility and dwindling investor interest in commodities have prompted several banks to shut their commodity trading operations over the past year or two.

Greenshields, who ran Morgan Stanley's lucrative power trading operation for years, has been a vocal advocate of banks retaining their full presence in physical commodities markets.

"The public benefits of permitting financial institutions to engage in wholesale physical commodities activities are real and significant," he said in testimony before Congress in November following a highly critical Senate subcomittee report on Wall Street's involvement with physical commodities.

STICKING IT OUT

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, long the most lucrative commodity dealers on Wall Street, have largely stuck it out long enough to cash in on 2014, a year in which energy market volatility fueled windfall profits.

However both have been forced to cut back in some areas as the Federal Reserve weighs new rules. The Fed seeks to limit operational risks such as an oil spill by a bank-owned business, that it fears could pose risks to the financial system.

Goldman sold a metals warehousing business called Metro that came under criticism, and Morgan Stanley sold an oil storage business to Transmontaigne.

There is no indication that Morgan Stanley has sold Wentworth despite interest from private equity and other potential buyers, one person familiar with the matter said. In the meantime, the economics behind that project have become "marginal" with the steep slump in oil prices, the person said.

King, the new co-head, has been with Morgan Stanley since 1986, starting as an oil and natural gas trader and moving up to senior roles including chief risk officer of the commodities business and most recently head of the oil liquid flow business.

Her counterpart Sherk joined the bank in 1999 as a natural gas trader and has been head of North America power and gas trading and origination since 2008. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra.; Additional reporting by Jonathan Leff and Jessica Resnick-Ault.; Editing by Chris Reese and Andre Grenon)