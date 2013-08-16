EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Aug 16 (NEW YORK) - Morgan Stanley has hired commodities marketer Caroline-Laure Negre from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as an executive director in London.
Negre has joined the commodities investor products team, where she will report to Amrik Sandhu and Benno Meier, the co-heads of the business, a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said
The hiring was originally reported by SparkSpread, an industry publication.
Negre will help expand the team's product suite and build out Morgan Stanley's European investor client base, according to SparkSpread.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has