April 5 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman received $13 million for his work in 2011, down 14.5 percent from the previous year, according to a securities filing.

Gorman, 53, was given a bonus of $2.7 million in addition to stock and options awards of $9.4 million and a salary of $800,000, according to Morgan Stanley's proxy filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The previous year, Gorman received $15.2 million in compensation, including a bonus of $3.9 million, stock awards of $10.2 million and a base salary of $800,000.