March 7 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, has hired a veteran adviser from Merrill Lynch, the brokerage unit owned by Bank of America.

Adviser Devin Condron joined Morgan Stanley's private wealth management group in Boston after roughly seven years at Merrill, where he managed $830 million in client assets, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed on Wednesday.

For Condron, the move to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is a return to his roots at Salomon Smith Barney, where he started in the late 1990s. He moved to Morgan Stanley in 2000, before leaving the company for Merrill in 2005.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which has more than 17,000 advisers managing about $1.6 trillion in client assets, formed from the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth management division and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.

The private wealth division, which Condron has joined, caters to individuals, families and foundations with $20 million or more in investable assets.

Condron was named to Barron's list of top financial advisers in Massachusetts in 2012. His typical client account size is about $20 million and his typical client net-worth size is about $50 million, according to the Barron's report.

Condron now reports to Morgan Stanley's regional private wealth manager, Jeff Swartz, in Boston.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has added at least 21 advisers since the start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Of those additions, 10 came from Merrill, including private wealth duo Scott Fortney and Grant Fortney in Texas, who managed $885 million in client assets.

In a separate move, adviser Mark Alibrandi left Merrill to join First Republic Bank in Boston, where he is now a managing director and investment consultant.

Alibrandi was at Merrill for two decades before leaving in February, as a senior vice president of investments.