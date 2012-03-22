March 22 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage with 17,649 financial advisers, on Thursday said it added two brokers who last year generated nearly $4 million in revenue for rivals Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse.

The joint venture between Morgan Stanley and Citigroup's Smith Barney hired Thomas DeRosa from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch to join a midtown Manhattan office. He generated $1.27 million and supervised clients with $100 million in assets.

Morgan Stanley also hired Bryce Kenny from Credit Suisse's U.S. brokerage unit for its Tampa, Florida, branch. Kenny generated $2.6 million in the past year and managed accounts with $475 million in client assets.

The brokerage venture, formed in June 2009, is nearing the end of a difficult merger and integration period this year. Hundreds of brokers fled to rivals and independent firms, shrinking what had been 20,000 advisers when the merger was announced to about 17,649 on Dec. 31.

In recent weeks Morgan Stanley has had more recruiting successes like Devin Condron, a Boston adviser who oversaw $830 million in assets at Merrill.