NEW YORK, July 18 Morgan Stanley will
exceed its leverage ratio requirement by 2015 through its
existing plan to reduce risky assets and focus on centrally
cleared derivatives, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said on
Thursday.
The bank had a leverage ratio of 4.2 percent as of June 30,
below the 5 percent requirement for bank holding companies laid
out by regulators earlier this month. Banks must comply with the
standard by 2018, according to the rule proposal.
On a conference call with analysts, Porat said Morgan
Stanley has a "clearly identified path to exceed" the 5 percent
benchmark in 2015, which aligns with its plans to reduce balance
sheet risk to free up capital.