(Changes sourcing, updates share move)
By Olivia Oran and Sudarshan Varadhan
Nov 30 Morgan Stanley plans to cut up to
25 percent of its fixed-income jobs, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
The workforce reduction will be across all regions and is
set to take place in the next two weeks, the person said.
The news was first reported by Bloomberg earlier on Monday.
(bloom.bg/1RgYyVa)
The Wall Street bank reported a 42 percent slide in bond
trading in the third quarter, one of its worst performances
since the financial crisis.
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman has been
focusing on equities trading and - particularly - wealth
management as profit drivers for the No. 6 U.S. bank by assets
as stricter regulations and capital requirements make it more
difficult to trade bonds.
Ted Pick, who was in charge of the company's equities
business, was picked by Gorman last month to oversee its entire
trading business to facilitate better coordination between the
firm's bond and equities desks.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
The company's shares, which have fallen 12.9 percent this
year up to Friday's close, were up 2.1 percent in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran
in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)