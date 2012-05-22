May 22 Morgan Stanley said its procedures
for the Facebook Inc's initial public offering were "in
compliance with all applicable regulations."
"Morgan Stanley followed the same procedures for the
Facebook offering that it follows for all IPOs," spokesman Pen
Pendleton said in a statement. "These procedures are in
compliance with all applicable regulations."
Morgan Stanley issued the statement on Tuesday afternoon
after Massachusetts Secretary of Commonwealth William Galvin
issued a subpoena to the company related to an analyst's
communications with investors about Facebook's revenue outlook.
The subpoena followed a Reuters report that the bank's
consumer Internet analyst, Scott Devitt, reduced estimates for
Facebook in the run-up to its IPO on Friday and informed certain
investors.