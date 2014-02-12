By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK Feb 12 Wall Street power brokers are
betting that Greg Fleming will be chief executive of a major
U.S. company one day, but no one is quite sure of which one or
when.
Fleming, the head of Morgan Stanley's wealth and
asset management businesses, is on the bank board's list of
candidates who could potentially succeed Chief Executive James
Gorman, according to sources with direct knowledge of the
situation.
But colleagues and recruiters say he is also a flight risk
for Morgan Stanley.
He is an external candidate for top jobs at companies
including BlackRock Inc and American Express Co
as part of their boards' regular succession planning.
Fleming also has a friendly rapport with Lloyd Blankfein,
chief executive of archrival Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
although that bank has never gone outside its own ranks to pick
a chief executive officeer. Some people close to Fleming say the
he could even run a company outside of financial services.
It is unclear if a suitable CEO job will be available any
time soon. Sources familiar with the thinking of Morgan
Stanley's board said directors believe there is time to work on
a succession plan. Gorman, 55, has been in the job for only four
years, and directors have no desire to replace him at this time.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman said Fleming has no plans to
leave the Wall Street bank. Fleming feels that his work at
Morgan Stanley is not finished, and he is in no hurry to become
a chief executive, the spokesman said.
The other institutions with which he has been linked did not
offer any comment. Blankfein could not be reached for comment.
Still, Wall Street circles are abuzz with talk that the
50-year-old executive, known for an ambitious streak, may be
itching for a bigger challenge soon, according to interviews
with dozens of Morgan Stanley insiders and other industry
executives who know Fleming.
"Every couple of years, he finishes what he set out to do,
and people want to give him more," Navtej S. Nandra, a trusted
Fleming ally who is now president of online broker E*TRADE
Financial Corp. "Of course, that starts a whole slew of
questions about what he's going to do next, and where."
It could create a knotty predicament for Morgan Stanley's
board and Gorman. Directors like what Fleming is doing with the
business and want to keep him at the firm, but they do not have
an obvious spot to promote him within the bank.
People who know Fleming say he is at a crossroads as he
enters his fifth year at the bank. He has steered Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management through a complicated merger with Citigroup
Inc's Smith Barney brokerage, lifting the division's
profit margins into a targeted range after a bumpy start.
The business now generates more than half of Morgan
Stanley's revenue. It is the centerpiece of Morgan Stanley and
helped its shares rise nearly 65 percent last year.
As he has set the wealth business on course, Fleming has also
come to wield greater influence at Morgan Stanley. For example,
he argued for the bank to scale down its bond-trading risk more
aggressively. Colm Kelleher, who heads institutional securities,
decided that was the right approach.
"I have very high regard for his leadership and his
achievement," said Masaaki Tanaka, one of two directors who
represent Morgan Stanley's biggest shareholder Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc on the board.
Tanaka said Fleming had done very well in turning around the
wealth business but declined to comment specifically on
succession planning.
People who have worked with Fleming say he sets the bar high
and can be demanding. Subordinates recalled him honing in on the
one detail that was missing from a 30-page presentation and
emailing round the clock to get updates on projects.
Yet they also say he rarely loses his temper. Colleagues who
worked with Fleming during the mortgage crisis said they never
heard him raise his voice, even during tense negotiations.
Friends and adversaries alike describe Fleming using terms
like "Boy Scout" and "goodie two-shoes." One former colleague
said Fleming tries to head home by 9:30 p.m., even on nights he
is entertaining clients or hosting events. His only brush with
the law appears to be a June 2009 speeding ticket.
CEO QUALITIES
Morgan Stanley's board may eventually promote Fleming to
president of the whole bank, effectively anointing him Gorman's
successor, some sources said.
But Gorman, who is also chairman, has no plans to recommend
such a move in the near term. Promoting Fleming could discourage
other senior managers, the sources said.
Neither the board nor Fleming want to upset his relationship
with Kelleher or Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat. Both are
also on the board's succession list and work well with Fleming
in the current power structure, the sources added.
Fleming's next move may come down to who offers him a job he
wants first.
One close friend and former colleague said Fleming always
had his eyes on being a chief executive officer.
"And, by the way, I'm not saying that negatively," said the
person. "His ambition in life was not to be a star dealmaker or
banker. His ambition in life was to become CEO of a large
organization."
RISING STAR
Still, after a quick ascent up Wall Street's corporate
ladder, it has been a relatively long wait for Fleming to get to
the corner suite.
Fleming joined Merrill Lynch in 1992 from the consulting
firm Booz Allen, where he covered financial clients. By 1999,
when he was only 35, he had become the head of the investment
bank's U.S. financial institutions group.
He aggressively courted CEOs at acquisitive banks like First
Union and Bank of America Corp who embarked on dozens of
mergers in a consolidation streak from the mid-'90s into the
2000s.
In 2001, he appeared on the Crain's New York Business list
of high achievers under 40. "I have a lot of confidence," he
told the magazine. "It's not arrogance; it's confidence."
Two years later, Fleming had received two more big
promotions at Merrill, first to head up investment banking
globally and then to be co-president of the entire capital
markets unit.
He incraesed the investment bank's revenue by 2-1/2 times
while running it and personally advised on several landmark
deals of the era, including Blackrock's 1999 initial public
offering and First Union's $15 billion sale to Wachovia in 2001.
"One of the things which clearly stands out about Greg is
that he's able to master virtually all the different aspects of
a modern financial institution," said Sullivan & Cromwell's H.
Rodgin Cohen, the preeminent bank lawyer who worked with Fleming
on several deals.
INTERIM CEO
Fleming got his first shot at the top job at a major company
soon after Merrill Lynch Chief Executive Stan O'Neal promoted
him to co-president of the firm in May 2007.
As the financial crisis took hold in the ensuing months,
Merrill began disclosing escalating losses from subprime
mortgage derivatives that grew to a crushing $45 billion. O'Neal
and other executives responsible for the losses were fired.
The board effectively made Fleming interim chief executive,
but his role was short-lived. It hired John Thain, a former
Goldman Sachs executive, to fill the job permanently.
Directors decided against Fleming because they felt
investors wanted someone who was not associated with the
business that generated the losses, a source said.
Though Fleming was in charge of the entire unit, the board
did not see him as directly responsible for the trading losses.
Fleming was routinely shut out of management decisions regarding
trading, and his unsolicited advice was ignored by superiors.
"While Greg would say he was without fault, the board didn't
think the outside world would view it that way," the person
said. "The world would've said, 'You're going to put the guy in
the job that was responsible for this?'"
After helping to negotiate the sale of Merrill Lynch to Bank
of America at the height of the crisis, Fleming left Wall
Street.
He went to teach at Yale Law School, his alma mater, where
he has given ethics lessons about cases such as Goldman Sachs'
controversial "Abacus" derivatives deal and JPMorgan Chase &
Co's "London Whale" fiasco.
FRESH START
A person involved with Fleming's hiring at Morgan Stanley
said it was not easy to persuade him to return to Wall Street so
soon after the crisis. However, unlike many bankers, he was not
greedy about pay, this person added.
Fleming made as much as $34 million in his best year at
Merrill Lynch but earned less than that in his first three years
at Morgan Stanley combined.
When Fleming arrived in 2010, Morgan Stanley was shifting
from being one of Wall Street's premiere investment banks with a
retail brokerage unit tacked on, to having wealth management at
the center of its profit universe. It was buying Smith Barney in
phases and merging it with its own brokerage.
The plan to integrate the two businesses was engineered
before Fleming arrived, and by most accounts it was going
terribly. Clients' historical account information was not being
transferred properly, and staff complained about all sorts of
technology problems.
When Fleming embarked on a cross-country tour of brokerage
offices in early 2012, he got an earful from angry employees.
"Greg was basically going on a listening tour and got hit in
the face with it," says Mary Deatherage, a broker based in New
Jersey.
STRONGEST HORSE
He was resilient. Brokers recall him personally fielding
complaints ranging from slow email and lack of client birthday
reminders to bigger issues like a glitch with portfolio
management systems that required a "SWAT team" to resolve.
"He did that for two or three years with that kind of a
focus until an awful lot of the issues were subsiding," said Jim
Hansberger, a veteran adviser in Atlanta.
In early 2013, Fleming announced a plan to invest $500
million in upgrading the unit's technology and hired former
Merrill colleague Chris Randazzo to oversee technology.
"Greg immediately understood what I was talking about and
wanted to get into very detailed discussions around where we are
today and where do we need to be in 12 months and 24 months and
36 months and 48 months," Randazzo said. "You don't see that
very much from very, very senior executives."
The wealth unit reached its 20 percent pre-tax profit margin
goal last year. Management has since raised the goal to a range
of 22 to 25 percent by next year if interest rates stay low and
markets remain static. If rates rise and markets improve, the
margin could be higher, executives say.
Fleming is trying to boost revenue further by expanding the
asset management business and by lending more, an area where
Morgan Stanley lags rivals like Merrill Lynch that are part of
big commercial banks.
Some of Fleming's associates said that gives him enough to
do at Morgan Stanley to bridle his ambition for some time.
Meanwhile, he is enjoying spending more time with his wife,
Melissa, and their three children. He still teaches a class at
Yale, and even found time last year to train for the New York
City marathon, completing it in under 3.5 hours.
"There's an expression that the strongest horse gets the
cart. That's Greg, right?" said E*TRADE's Nandra, whom Fleming
had hired at both Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. "I can't
wait to see him as CEO some place one day, because I know that's
who he is."