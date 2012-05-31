May 31 Morgan Stanley chairman and chief executive officer James Gorman defended the securities firm's role in Facebook Inc's tumultuous initial public offering, telling CNBC on Thursday the firm followed standard procedures.

Gorman said there was "no nefarious activity" involved in Facebook's recent IPO and that new technology firms looking to tap the firm to go public won't be turned off.

"We have a long track record" with bringing companies public, Gorman said.