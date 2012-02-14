Feb 14 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney , the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, has bolstered its adviser ranks with the addition of four new hires from Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, the firm said on Tuesday.

Advisers Lou Popielarcheck, Kristen Yablonsky and Michael Jordan joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney on Friday from Wells Fargo, where they managed $135 million in client assets.

The advisers, based in Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina, last year had a combined production of $1.3 million in revenue. They now report to branch manager Michael Lingner.

In Los Angeles, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney added adviser Kelly Caves from Merrill Lynch, where she had worked for almost two decades. Caves last year had an annual production of $1.1 million. She now reports to complex manager Gregory Laetsch.

With these latest additions, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has now added at least 17 advisers who managed more than $2 billion in client assets at their previous firms since the start of the new year, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney had just over 17,000 brokers at the end of September, with total client assets under management of about $1.6 trillion, making it the largest U.S. brokerage. The firm resulted from the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit and Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.