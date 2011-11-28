MUMBAI Nov 28 Morgan Stanley said on Monday it has appointed Shirish Godbole to head its global real estate investment fund in India.

Godbole, who will be based in Mumbai, had earlier worked at the Wall Street bank for 13 years, including as co-head of its commercial real estate finance business in Europe.

He later moved to Goldman Sachs to work at its real estate investment arm in India, before quitting to join entrepreneurial ventures in India.

Godbole will replace Naresh Naik, who, sources told Reuters earlier this month, has left Morgan Stanley to explore setting up his own fund. (Reporting by Indulal PM and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)