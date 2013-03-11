NEW YORK, March 11 Gary Kaminsky, an editor at
CNBC, will join Morgan Stanley as vice chairman of its
wealth-management unit, according to an internal memo sent to
staff on Monday.
Kaminsky will work with Morgan Stanley's team of 16,780
financial advisors on client development and strategies, Greg
Fleming, president of Morgan Stanley's wealth and investment
management units, said in the memo.
Kaminsky joined CNBC in 2010. He had previously worked for
Neuberger Berman, where he was a money manager overseeing over
$12 billion in assets, according to the memo. Kaminsky retired
from Neuberger Berman in June of 2008, according to CNBC's
website.