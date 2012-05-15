PURCHASE, N.Y. May 15 Morgan Stanley shareholders approved the company's proposed board of directors and executive compensation plan by a wide margin at the investment bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.

Protesters loudly chanted slogans against the bank as the tally was being read.

A preliminary vote count showed 93.6 percent of shareholders voting for the election of directors, including Klaus Kleinfeld, who was nominated to replace outgoing director James Hance. Roughly 94.8 percent of investors approved proposed compensation for top Morgan Stanley executives and 81.4 percent approved a plan to add clawback provisions to bonuses reaching back to 2007.