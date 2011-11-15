(Adds details)
* Jabre replaces Habib Achkar who is relocating to Europe
* Jabre was previously head of M&A for the MENA region
* MENA investment banking activity has slumped in recent
years
DUBAI, Nov 15 Morgan Stanley has
appointed its veteran mergers and acquisitions banker Kamal
Jabre as chairman and chief executive of its Middle East and
North Africa (MENA) business, the U.S. investment bank said on
Tuesday.
Jabre, 44, who was previously the head of M&A for MENA at
the bank, replaces Habib Achkar. Achkar, currently the regional
manager for the MENA region, is relocating to Europe as vice
chairman in the bank's senior relationship management group, a
statement said.
Jabre has executed deals for clients including Bayer
, BP, Etisalat and Emirates NBD
during his 20-years at Morgan Stanley, the bank said.
International banks had flocked to the Middle East North
Africa region in recent years, lured by the oil-rich region's
growth prospects and the lucrative fees available, from taking
companies public to advising on sovereign fund deals.
But investment banking activity hit a rough patch in the
wake of the 2008 financial crisis as an era of leverage-led
buyouts waned and several high-profile investments suffered
heavy losses.
The amount of fee income raised by investment banks from
mergers and acquisitions was $165.1 million in the first three
quarters of 2011, down nearly 41 percent from the same period
last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Morgan Stanley ranked third among global investment banks on
M&A and equity capital markets league table in the Middle East
for the nine-month ending period Sept. 30 according to Reuters
data.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Amran Abocar)