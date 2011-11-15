(Adds details)

DUBAI, Nov 15 Morgan Stanley has appointed its veteran mergers and acquisitions banker Kamal Jabre as chairman and chief executive of its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) business, the U.S. investment bank said on Tuesday.

Jabre, 44, who was previously the head of M&A for MENA at the bank, replaces Habib Achkar. Achkar, currently the regional manager for the MENA region, is relocating to Europe as vice chairman in the bank's senior relationship management group, a statement said.

Jabre has executed deals for clients including Bayer , BP, Etisalat and Emirates NBD during his 20-years at Morgan Stanley, the bank said.

International banks had flocked to the Middle East North Africa region in recent years, lured by the oil-rich region's growth prospects and the lucrative fees available, from taking companies public to advising on sovereign fund deals.

But investment banking activity hit a rough patch in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis as an era of leverage-led buyouts waned and several high-profile investments suffered heavy losses.

The amount of fee income raised by investment banks from mergers and acquisitions was $165.1 million in the first three quarters of 2011, down nearly 41 percent from the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Morgan Stanley ranked third among global investment banks on M&A and equity capital markets league table in the Middle East for the nine-month ending period Sept. 30 according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Amran Abocar)