April 23 Morgan Stanley has hired a partner from Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, a law firm known for advising investor activists, as it seeks to build out its defense practice, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

David Rosewater will join the bank's M&A business by early summer to lead its global shareholder activism and defense practice, the memo said.

"David will bring significant transaction experience and unique insight to shareholder activist defense assignments and our broader shareholder activist client dialogue," Rober Kindler, vice chairman and global head of mergers and acquisitions at Morgan Stanley, wrote in the memo.

A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the memo. In an emailed statement, Alan S. Waldenberg, chair of the Executive Committee at Schulte, Roth & Zabel confirmed Rosewater's departure from the firm. Marc Weingarten and Eleazer Klein will serve as co-heads of the firm's activist group.

Over his 20 year career, Rosewater has advised on numerous high-profile proxy contests, including Trian Partners on its campaign against PepsiCo Inc, which eventually won them a board seat, and Elliott Management's bid for software maker Compuware Corp, that was sold to Thoma Bravo last year for $2.5 billion.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Rosewater's hiring. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York)