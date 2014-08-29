(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK Aug 29 Morgan Stanley has
quietly filed plans to build and run one of the first U.S.
compressed natural gas export facilities, the first sign the
bank is plunging back into physical commodity markets even as it
sells its physical oil business.
In a 23-page application to the U.S. Department of Energy's
Office of Fossil Energy submitted in May, the Wall Street bank
outlined a proposal to build, own and operate a compression and
container loading facility near Freeport, Texas, which will have
capacity to ship 60 billion cubic feet a year of compressed
natural gas (CNG).
While the size of the project is small compared with bigger
liquified natural gas (LNG) projects, the plan highlights the
bank's ability to exploit its status as one of two Wall Street
banks which are allowed to own and operate infrastructure for
the manufacture, storage and operation of raw materials. The
other one is Goldman Sachs.
Their physical commodities activities were both
"grandfathered" in when they became bank holding companies
during the financial crisis more than five years ago.
It also showcases a nimble and novel approach to exporting
cheap domestic gas that could replace oil for power plants in
Caribbean nations, as the United States pumps out record amounts
of gas from its fracking revolution.
The strategy skirts the multibillion-dollar upfront
investments, long lead times and stringent application processes
associated with building liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals
in favor of using readily-available containers and inexpensive
container ships, in one of the first projects of its kind.
The bank plans to ship CNG to countries with which the U.S.
has free trade agreements, including the Dominican Republic,
Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Costa Rica,
according to the filing, which has not been previously reported.
Those countries now mainly use oil for their power plants.
Natural gas, which in the U.S. is often used to power trucks and
buses, could provide a cheaper alternative.
"You can collect U.S. gas at $4, it costs you $1 to ship it
and gasify it, you bring it in at $5 and the equivalent that
they are paying for fuel is $20 plus," said a person familiar
with the project. "There is a lot of money to be made."
A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the
plan beyond the contents of the filing.
"VERY SIGNIFICANT"
The boom in natural gas production in the U.S. has pushed
prices down to $4.02 per million British thermal units. Natural
gas contracts sold outside of the U.S. are often linked to
higher-priced oil, which can inflate the cost of the gas.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects total
domestic natural gas production to hit 73.9 billion cubic feet
per day, portending sustained low prices going forward. About
1,000 cubic feet of natural gas yields 1 million BTU. One barrel
of oil is roughly equivalent to 5,800 cubic feet of natural gas.
Billions of dollars are being poured into sophisticated
export terminals for LNG, which require specialized equipment to
cool the fuel to turn it into a liquid, as well as
infrastructure to warm it at the receiving end, and take years
to build.
Cheniere Energy, for example, is investing $5.6
billion to expand its Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana to
export LNG, which is expected to be operational by 2015.
The permitting process is also lengthy, with almost two
dozen applications awaiting approval.
By contrast, the source familiar with Morgan Stanley's plans
estimated the cost of building the plant at $30 million to $50
million, with minimal investment needed on the receiving end.
The bulk of the expenditure would be in buying thousands of
containers to ship the gas.
"They'll lease some land, buy some cranes," he said. "But
you need literally thousands of these containers."
It will take 12 months to complete the plant from the time
Morgan Stanley receives final regulatory approvals, according to
the filing.
In November 2013, Florida-based energy company Emera CNG LLC
applied to export 9.125 billion square feet a year; the status
of its application is not clear and its lawyers and executives
did not return calls for comment in time for publication.
Andy Weissman, an energy lawyer at Haynes Boone in
Washington, said the Morgan Stanley proposal was one of the
first such CNG export projects he was aware of.
"This could be something very significant, and if it was
done successfully, there would undoubtedly be more of these," he
said.
LOGISTICS NIGHTMARE
The 50-acre proposed site in Texas is currently being
inspected for suitability, according to a second source familiar
with the plans. Freeport is a deepwater port on the Gulf of
Mexico with a 45-foot draft, and already receives large
container ships carrying tropical fruits imported by Dole and
Chiquita.
Morgan Stanley will lease pre-existing loading docks there,
but plans to supply the containers itself, said the second
source.
According to the filing, gas would be piped into the
proposed facility on an 11-mile third-party pipeline connected
to the Brazoria Interconnector Gas Pipeline (BIG), which moves
natural gas within Texas. Gas that travels in a pipeline is
already compressed.
After further compressing and containerizing the gas, Morgan
Stanley can load the pressurized natural gas containers on
standard container ships.
"It's a logistics nightmare, putting [the gas] in containers
and shipping them around - it's hard to do. Most people can't
figure out how to make money doing it," said the second source.
"For once, the price of gas is low enough that it makes sense."
GRANDFATHER STATUS
The project marks a new foray into the physical commodity
market for Morgan Stanley after it sold the bulk of its physical
oil operations, ending its long run as the biggest physical oil
trader on Wall Street amid intense regulatory pressure.
The assets included oil storage and transport company
TransMontaigne Inc as well as its global physical oil
trading operation, which it has agreed to sell to Russia's
Rosneft.
Thanks to a provision in the 15-year-old Gramm-Leach-Bliley
Act, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs alone among Wall Street
banks enjoy "grandfather" status for any commodities activities
they engaged in before 1997, although the provision has never
been publicly interpreted by the banks' regulators at the
Federal Reserve.
It was unclear whether the bank was using its grandfathered
status to undertake the natural gas plant. However, the
appointment of two of its commodities executives as officers of
the natural gas subsidiaries indicates they could have more
day-to-day control than in an arm's-length investment done under
merchant banking authority.
The application is filed under the name Wentworth Gas
Marketing LLC, a Delaware company with a business address in
Purchase, New York, home to Morgan Stanley Capital Group, its
commodities group.
Wentworth Gas Marketing and another company, Wentworth
Compression LLC, are both wholly owned by Wentworth Holdings
LLC, which is indirectly owned by Morgan Stanley.
The filing contains an agreement that Wentworth Compression
will sell CNG to Wentworth Gas Marketing , which is signed by
two Morgan Stanley commodities executives, Deborah Hart and
Peter Sherk.
Hart, whose LinkedIn profile lists her as Morgan Stanley's
chief operating officer North American Power & Gas, is a vice
president of Wentworth Compression. Sherk, a managing director
and co-head of commodities trading, is a vice president of
Wentworth Gas Marketing.
The Federal Reserve declined to comment on the natural gas
project, and Morgan Stanley did not answer questions about what
authority it was using to pursue it.
The filing for the project landed just months before the
bank bought Deutsche Bank's North American natural
gas trading book.
(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman, editing by Josephine Mason
and John Pickering in New York)