NEW YORK, July 11 During the same pre-Fourth of
July week when wealth management firm Wells Fargo Advisers
hired eight new high-producing brokers, rival firm
Morgan Stanley was making its own recruiting catches.
Morgan Stanley announced on Thursday that it hired five top
financial advisers, who collectively produced nearly $7 million
in revenue in the last twelve months, away from its competitors.
The new recruits joined the firm during a 10-day period
stretching from Tuesday, June 24 to Thursday, July 3.
Brokers Richard Duffy and Russell Kwok started at Morgan
Stanley's Los Angeles, California office on June 24. They
previously worked for J.P. Morgan Securities where
the two produced a combined $3.5 million in revenue over the
last twelve months.
A J.P. Morgan Securities' spokesman declined to comment on
their departure.
On June 26, Brian Purcell joined Morgan Stanley in Santa
Rosa, California from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch,
where he generated $1.3 million in revenue over the last year
and managed $115 million in client assets.
Morgan Stanley hired financial adviser Dante Neyra the
following day, June 27, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also away
from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch division. At Merrill, Neyra
generated $1.1 million in revenue in the most recent twelve
months.
Most recently, Linda Goodson joined Morgan Stanley in Palm
Harbor, Florida on July 3 from Wells Fargo Advisors. Goodson
generated $1 million in revenue in the last twelve months and
managed $110 million in client assets.
In the week before the holiday, Wells Fargo Advisors, the
nation's third-largest brokerage firm by sales force, hired
eight financial advisers who collectively managed more than $1
billion in combined client assets.
Morgan Stanley spokesman James Wiggins said the firm is
focused on recruiting "accomplished professionals on a regular
basis." While the firm does not publicly announce all hires, he
said the firm generally report hires of individuals or teams
with more than $1 million in trailing-twelve-months' revenue.
Neither Merrill Lynch nor Wells Fargo was immediately
available for comment.
Morgan Stanley, which employed 16,426 financial advisers at
the end of March, is the world's biggest brokerage by the size
of sales force.
