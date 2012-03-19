March 19 Morgan Stanley on Monday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: MORGAN STANLEY AMT $2 BLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 03/22/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.82 FIRST PAY 09/22/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.791 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 360 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A