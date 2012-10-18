Oct 18 Morgan Stanley on Thursday sold $2 billion of subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MORGAN STANLEY AMT $2 BLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.646 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.92 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/23/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 310 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A