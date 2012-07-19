July 19 Morgan Stanley on Thursday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: MORGAN STANLEY AMT $2 BLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 07/24/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.867 FIRST PAY 01/24/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 6.461 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/24/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 387.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A