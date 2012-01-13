MUMBAI Jan 13 Morgan Stanley has downgraded India's Reliance Industries to 'underweight' from 'equalweight', saying it expects the energy major's gross refining margins, exploration and production volumes to fall.

The bank cut its price target for the company to 650 rupees from 921 rupees.

"We highlight that two of three Reliance's core divisions -- refining and petrochemicals -- face near-term headwinds," it said in a note.

"We are downgrading our industry view (on oil and gas) to cautious from attractive," it said.

Morgan Stanley also downgraded oil marketing companies Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Essar Oil to 'underweight' from 'equalweight'. (Reporting by Indulal PM and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)