NEW YORK Oct 18 Morgan Stanley's
risk-weighted assets related to fixed-income trading fell by 2.7
percent last quarter, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said on
Friday.
The Wall Street bank and brokerage firm had $213 billion in
fixed-income risk-weighted assets at Sept. 30, down from $219
billion at June 30, Porat said in an interview.
Those figures do not include $20 billion worth of loans.
Morgan Stanley is working to shrink some fixed-income trading
assets while growing its book of loans, particularly to
wealth-management clients. Morgan Stanley had earlier set a
target of less than $200 billion worth of fixed-income
risk-weighted assets, including the loans, by 2016, as part of a
years-long effort to boost shareholder returns.
For the third quarter, the bank reported an adjusted return
on common equity of 6.2 percent.
