* Adjusted profit 45 cents/share vs Street view 43 cts
* FICC trading rev up 50 pct, stock trading rev up 38 pct
* Regulators authorize $500 mln share buyback, first since
2008
* Shares rise 5 pct to highest level since April 2011
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
July 18 Morgan Stanley posted a 42
percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday as stock
trading revenue soared, and the bank announced its first buyback
plan since the financial crisis, in the latest signs that the
No. 2 U.S. investment bank is regaining its footing.
Income rose in all the bank's businesses. Profit from
trading and investment banking nearly sextupled, excluding
adjustments and before taxes, helped by stronger results in
areas including foreign exchange and stocks. Profit for Morgan
Stanley in wealth management jumped 83 percent. The bank's
shares rose 5 percent to their highest level since 2011.
Chief Executive James Gorman has been trying to turn around
Morgan Stanley since he stepped into his role in 2010, after the
bank suffered big losses during the financial crisis.
But he still has work to do: the bank's return on equity was
just 5.2 percent in the latest quarter, less than half of what
investors expect. Rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the No.
1 U.S. investment bank, posted a return on equity of 10.5
percent in the same period.
Investors shrugged off Morgan Stanley's return on equity and
focused instead on the bank's winning regulatory approval to buy
back $500 million of shares, the first repurchases since 2008.
"Morgan Stanley has been a turnaround story and I think this
buyback is an indication that they're at the next phase of their
development," said Kenneth Leon, analyst with S&P Capital IQ.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $802
million, or 41 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $564
million or 29 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Morgan Stanley earned 45 cents per
share, beating analysts' average estimate of 43 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The latest results included a gain related to changes in the
value of the bank's own debt, largely offset by a charge from
buying Citigroup's remaining share of the wealth management
business.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $8.50 billion, while expenses
rose 12 percent to $6.73 billion, signaling that the bank is
keeping a lid on cost growth.
Morgan Stanley has achieved its targets for expenses, Ruth
Porat, the bank's chief financial officer, said in an interview
with Reuters.
"But we are continuing to focus on expense reduction.
There's more to do," she added.
Morgan Stanley is the last of the big five Wall Street banks
to report second-quarter earnings.
Like Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of
America Corp and Citigroup, Morgan Stanley easily beat
analysts' profit expectations, thanks largely to strength in
trading and underwriting early in the quarter before bond yields
spiked.
Higher yields can cut in to client demand to issue bonds,
and can reduce trading volume if investors rush for the
sidelines.
Even with a sluggish economy, big banks have been turning in
strong profit growth in the second quarter, in part because of
cost-cutting, and partly because last year's trading results
were hammered by the European debt crisis.
The bank's shares were up 4.7 percent at $27.78 on Thursday
afternoon.
MOVING PAST THE DOWNGRADE
Morgan Stanley's strategy for improving returns in its
fixed-income business includes reducing assets there. Adjusting
for risk, it had hoped to reduce those assets to less than $255
billion by the end of this year, but it reached that goal in the
first quarter.
At the end of the second quarter, its risk-weighted assets
in fixed-income trading were $239 billion, close to the bank's
goal of $235 billion by the end of 2014.
"We're well ahead of our targets," Porat told Reuters.
Reducing assets in fixed-income trading will also help the
bank meet leverage requirements under proposed new U.S. rules,
Porat said on a conference call. The bank's leverage ratio,
which compares equity to assets, was about 4.2 percent at the
end of the second quarter. The proposed requirement is 5
percent; Morgan Stanley believes it can meet that level by 2015.
Stock trading revenue jumped to $1.8 billion from $1.3
billion a year earlier, excluding the debt valuation adjustment,
or DVA, which reflects gains and losses on banks' own debt.
Revenue from fixed income and commodities trading rose 50
percent to $1.15 billion, excluding DVA.
Last year's figures were hurt by a downgrade of the bank by
Moody's Investors Service in June. Anticipation of the downgrade
during the quarter cut in to Morgan Stanley's bond trading
revenue in particular.
Morgan Stanley had set a quarterly revenue benchmark for
fixed income and commodities trading revenue of $1.5 billion,
saying this is necessary to meet its cost of capital following a
disappointing first quarter.
As with its rivals, underwriting was a bright spot in the
second quarter. Debt underwriting revenue rose 24 percent to
$418 million, while equity underwriting revenue increased 16
percent to $327 million.
Advisory revenue rose 27 percent to $333 million despite
weak M&A activity.
In investment banking and trading businesses, the bank's
pretax income was $785 million, excluding debt valuation
adjustments, up from $138 million in the same quarter last year.
Wealth management revenue rose 10 percent to $3.53 billion,
and profit for the group attributable to Morgan Stanley rose to
$326 million from $178 million. The pretax margin rose to 18.5
percent, moving closer to Gorman's target of at least 20 percent
by 2015.
