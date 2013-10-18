* Adjusted profit 50 cents/share vs Street view 40 cents
* Equities trading revenue rises 31 percent to $1.7 bln
* FICC revenue falls 44 percent to $835 mln
* Shares rise 2.6 percent
(Adds CFO and investor comments, financial details, updates
stock price)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Oct 18 Morgan Stanley posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as stock trading
revenue jumped 31 percent, surprisingly strong performance in a
quarter when rivals posted smaller gains or even declines in
that business.
Its rise in stock trading revenue helped offset the decline
in fixed-income, currency and commodity trading, where revenue
fell 44 percent. Morgan Stanley has had difficulty with
fixed-income trading for years, but in the third quarter weak
market conditions also shook most of the bank's competitors.
Morgan Stanley reshaped itself after nearly failing during
the financial crisis, focusing more on businesses that offer
relatively stable earnings, like wealth management, and dialing
down risk-taking in fixed income, where it suffered big losses.
That strategy has been at times painful for the bank, as it
missed out on big profit that rivals earned from bond trading,
for example. But in the third quarter, its decisions resulted in
unexpectedly high profit.
"If you had questions about the business plan going forward,
they were answered this quarter," said Patrick Morris, managing
director of Hagin Investment Management. Morris sold the firm's
Morgan Stanley shares earlier this year, a move he now regrets.
In recent years Morgan Stanley has invested heavily in
equity trading, hiring specialty sales staff to help
institutional clients pick stocks and formulate complex trades.
After those investments, the bank's equity trading revenue
rose globally in the third quarter in stocks, derivatives, and
trading and financing positions for hedge funds, a business
known as "prime brokerage," a spokesman said.
Morgan Stanley grew faster than many rivals in equities
trading, and reported more revenue from the business than any
other big Wall Street bank, both for the quarter and
year-to-date. Morgan Stanley's outperformance was not the result
of any one-time gains, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said.
"It was another strong quarter across products and
geographies and I've said that a number of quarters in a row,"
she told analysts on a conference call. She added that results
were "notable" because the third quarter is typically slow, and
industry volumes were down.
Although equity trading posted surprisingly large gains last
quarter, wealth management has been the real centerpiece of
Chief Executive James Gorman's strategy to stabilize earnings.
Morgan Stanley completed its purchase of the Smith Barney
brokerage from Citigroup Inc in the second quarter,
effectively doubling the size of the business since Gorman
joined the bank in 2006.
The combined franchise - now called Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management - showed progress in the third quarter, with income
more than doubling and the profit margin approaching Gorman's
minimum goal of 20 percent.
Overall, Morgan Stanley posted third-quarter net income of
$888 million, compared with a loss of $1.01 billion in last
year's third quarter. On a per-share basis after preferred stock
dividends, the bank earned 44 cents from continuing operations,
compared with a loss of 55 cents in the same quarter last year.
The year-earlier figures included a charge of $2.3 billion to
reflect a rise in the value of Morgan Stanley's debt.
Excluding one-time items, Morgan Stanley earned 50 cents per
share in the latest quarter, beating analysts' average estimate
by 10 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall revenue rose to $7.93 billion from $5.28 billion,
driven by equities trading and the wealth management business.
Morgan Stanley shares closed 2.6 percent higher at $29.69 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
FOCUS ON RETURNS
Some investors cautioned that Morgan Stanley still has work
to do. The bank's return on equity from continuing operations, a
measure of how well it wrings profit from shareholders' capital,
was just 5.6 percent in the quarter, far below the 10 percent
that many investors view as an acceptable minimum.
Gorman and Porat said the bank is working aggressively to
boost returns by getting rid of fixed-income assets that tie up
a lot of capital without producing much profit.
Trading activity in the bond market slowed markedly during
the third quarter as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to
start winding down its bond-buying stimulus program. When the
Fed decided instead to hold off on tapering, investors decided
they could hold on to their bonds a little longer instead of
trading them.
While activity was slow across Wall Street, Morgan Stanley
and Goldman performed worse than larger universal banking peers.
Morgan Stanley's adjusted revenue from fixed income,
currency and commodities trading fell 44 percent to $835
million. Goldman posted a 47 percent drop in bond-trading
revenue, excluding an accounting charge. Bank of America Corp
and Citigroup reported declines of 20 percent and 26
percent, respectively.
Morgan Stanley is also trying to boost returns by buying
back stock for the first time since 2008, and by continuing to
trim expenses. Even though the bank has already reached a target
set out last year to reduce expenses to 79 percent of revenue by
the end of 2014, a team of 40 to 50 executives is focused on
finding more cost-cutting opportunities globally.
"There is a culture of expense management across the firm
that we haven't seen for a long time," Gorman said.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; editing by John
Wallace, Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)