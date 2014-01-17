Jan 17 Morgan Stanley reported a sharp
fall in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank posted a
pre-tax loss of $1.1 billion from continuing operations in its
institutional securities business.
Net income from continuing operations applicable to the
company fell to $192 million, or 7 cents per share, in the
fourth quarter from $661 million, or 33 cents per share, in the
same quarter of 2012, the bank said on Friday.
