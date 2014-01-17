(Adds investor comment, detail on wealth management business)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Tanya Agrawal
Jan 17 Morgan Stanley posted
stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results, as its retail
brokerage and asset management businesses won more assets from
clients and benefited from rising stock markets.
The bank's retail brokerage business, which manages money
for wealthy clients, reached the company's target for profit
margins, and Morgan Stanley raised that forecast for the coming
years. The bank's shares rose 4.2 percent to $33.33, their
highest level since November 2009, when the bank was recovering
from the financial crisis.
The results underscored how Morgan Stanley, the second
largest U.S. investment bank, has retooled itself since it came
uncomfortably close to failing in 2008. It now earns more
revenues from brokerage and asset management than traditional
investment banking businesses like underwriting stock offerings
and trading bonds.
"They're doing what they set out to do, and I think it's a
better direction to go in," said Ralph Cole, portfolio manager
at Ferguson Wellman Capital Management in Portland, Oregon,
which manages about $3.8 billion.
Chief Executive James Gorman still has work to do. The
investment banking businesses, particularly its long-troubled
bond trading efforts, were a drag on results in the quarter, and
helped pull down Morgan Stanley's profit.
Net income for common shareholders in the fourth quarter
fell to $133 million, or 7 cents a share, from $568 million, or
29 cents, in the same quarter in 2012.
"We've said pretty consistently we're a one-step-at-a-time
management team," Gorman said on a conference call.
Excluding items such as $1.2 billion in legal expenses, the
bank earned 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S, beating the average analyst estimate of 45 cents.
Retail brokerage generated $3.73 billion in revenue in the
quarter, up from $3.33 billion a year earlier.
Income from the business rose, helped by its purchase of the
35 percent of the retail business it did not own from Citigroup
Inc, its joint venture partner, in mid-2013. All of the
income from the unit now goes to Morgan Stanley, which agreed in
2009 to buy Citigroup's Smith Barney unit over multiple years.
Brokers generate relatively steady fees for the bank, and
the business is much less risky than areas like bond trading,
where bad bets hobbled Morgan Stanley in 2008.
In the fourth quarter, the unit delivered a pretax margin of
19 percent, or 20 percent excluding a charge. Results were
helped by positive inflows and higher commissions, as well as
rising markets. Morgan Stanley raised its margin targets to a
range of 22 percent to 25 percent by the fourth quarter of 2015,
from a prior 20 percent to 22 percent.
The increased forecast is a positive, but Morgan Stanley's
wealth business has lagged major rivals on the measure. Bank of
America Corp's wealth business delivered a pretax margin
of 26.6 percent in the quarter.
One way the bank hopes to boost its margins in wealth
management is through lending more to clients. Morgan Stanley
has been pushing advisers to make more loans, an
effort that may be paying off. Chief Financial Officer Ruth
Porat told Reuters in an interview that the bank's loans and
lending commitments rose 48 percent in 2013 from 2012.
Anecdotally, Morgan Stanley brokers confirm that they are
lending more. One adviser in California said he had a wealthy
client recently who needed a quick loan to help buy a home for
his grandchildren. Collateralized by the client's securities
portfolio, the loan was approved in about a week and was paid
off quickly when the grandchildren obtained a mortgage a few
weeks later, said the broker, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
Only about five percent of wealth management clients
currently have loans from the bank, significantly less than at
competitors, but Morgan Stanley expects to bring that up to 10
percent over the next several year, consistent with competitors,
a bank spokesman said.
TOUGH FOR INVESTMENT BANKING
Revenue at Morgan Stanley's investment management unit
jumped 41 percent to $842 million.
But Morgan Stanley's investment banking performance was more
mixed. Bond trading revenue fell 14 percent to $694 million,
excluding an accounting adjustment.
Revenue from fixed income and related businesses like
commodities trading have been hurt across Wall Street by falling
bond prices, which weigh on client volume. Citigroup and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc posted similar declines in revenue, but
Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase & Co managed to boost
their bond trading revenue. [ID: nL2N0KQ1SW]
Speaking on a conference call with analysts, CFO Porat said
the bond trading business was hurt by "rates" products, which
typically include U.S. government debt and other bonds with
interest-rate risk but little credit risk.
As with most Wall Street banks, the equities market was a
bright spot for Morgan Stanley in the latest quarter.
Equities trading revenue rose to $1.5 billion from $1.4
billion, while equity underwriting revenue rose 75 percent to
$416 million on an increase in both initial public offerings and
secondary stock offerings.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York and Tanya Agrawal
in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Wilchins, Ted Kerr, Jeffrey Benkoe
and Benrard Orr)