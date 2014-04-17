April 17 Morgan Stanley reported a 49 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by higher income from wealth management and institutional securities.

The sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets reported net income from continuing operations applicable to the company of $1.47 billion, or 72 cents per share, compared with $981 million, or 49 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)