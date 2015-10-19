(Corrects dateline)
Oct 19 Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley's
profit slumped for the second straight quarter as investors fled
the bond, currency and commodity markets amid uncertainty about
the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike and concerns about
China's cooling economy.
Morgan Stanley, the last of the big U.S. banks to release
third-quarter earnings, said on Monday its earnings applicable
to common shareholders fell 42.4 percent, to $939 million, or 48
cents per share, from $1.63 billion, or 83 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 62 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
Consolidated net revenue fell 12.8 percent to $7.77 billion.
Morgan Stanley joins archrival Goldman Sachs Group Inc
as well as Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp
and JPMorgan Chase & Co in reporting a drop in
revenue from trading.
The results capped a generally downbeat quarter for the six
big U.S. banks. Among them, only Wells Fargo managed an increase
in revenue while Citi turned in the biggest rise in net profit,
largely due to cost cuts.
