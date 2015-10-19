(Corrects year-earlier pre-tax margin for wealth business in
paragraph 12 to 21 percent from 22 percent. The error also
appeared in Update 2 of the story)
* Q3 profit falls 42.4 pct
* Trading revenue falls 17.2 pct
* Wealth management rev falls 3.5 pct
* Shares down 5.4 pct premarket
By Richa Naidu
Oct 19 Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley
reported a quarterly profit that fell far short of market
expectations, capping a generally downbeat quarter for big U.S.
banks after investors fled the bond, currency and commodity
markets.
Morgan Stanley's profit slumped for the second straight
quarter, as uncertainty about the timing of a U.S. interest rate
hike and concerns about China's cooling economy sent shudders
through global markets.
The bank, whose shares were down 5.4 percent in premarket
trading on Monday, said its trading revenue fell 17.2 percent to
$2.03 billion in the period, contributing to a 42.4 percent drop
in profit attributable to shareholders.
Morgan Stanley joins arch rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc
as well as Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp
and JPMorgan Chase & Co in reporting grim
results from trading, a business many of them are trying to back
away from.
Among the big six U.S. banks, only Wells Fargo & Co
managed an increase in revenue, while Citi turned in the biggest
rise in net profit - 51 percent - largely due to cost cuts.
"The volatility in global markets in the third-quarter led
to a difficult environment, impacting in particular our fixed
income business and our Asia merchant banking business," Chief
Executive James Gorman said in a statement.
Earnings applicable to common shareholders fell to $939
million, or 48 cents per share, from $1.63 billion, or 83 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Adjusting for legal reserves and valuation of debt, the bank
earned 42 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 62 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Consolidated net revenue fell 12.8 percent to $7.77 billion
in the three months ended Sept. 30. Excluding accounting
adjustments, net revenue was $7.33 billion, also missing the
average analyst estimate of $8.54 billion.
WEALTH REVENUE SLIPS
Revenue in the bank's increasingly important wealth
management business fell 3.5 percent to $3.64 billion, but
accounted for 46.9 percent of revenue, compared with 42.4
percent in the same quarter last year.
The pre-tax margin in the wealth business also expanded to
23 percent from 21 percent, within Gorman's target of 22 to 25
percent by the end of the year.
Morgan Stanley has been focusing on wealth management since
the financial crisis as focuses less on volatile businesses such
as bond trading to free up capital.
Like other big banks, Morgan Stanley has also been trading
less off its own balance sheet to comply with stricter
regulations designed to protect the financial system.
Revenue from investment banking, a traditional strength for
the bank, fell 15.3 percent to $1.31 billion in a strong M&A
market. Morgan Stanley ranked second globally in mergers
advisory volumes in the first nine months of the year, after
Goldman, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Morgan Stanley said it had spent 18.4 percent less on
employee compensation in the quarter, the lowest since the
second quarter of 2010.
Weak trading revenues are likely to mean Wall Street bankers
and traders will get smaller bonuses this year.
Up to Friday's of $33.95, Morgan Stanley's shares had fallen
12.5 percent this year, underperforming the KBW banking index
, which dropped 4.4 percent.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Ted
Kerr)