EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
July 18 Morgan Stanley reported a 42 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by higher revenue from trading, underwriting and wealth management.
Net income from attributable to common shareholders rose to $802 million, or 41 cents per share, from $564 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier, the Wall Street bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has