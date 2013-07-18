* Pretax profit up 60 percent to $655 million
* Pretax profit margin 18.5 percent
* Expenses up due to integration costs
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings and Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, July 18 Morgan Stanley's bet on
wealth management bore fruit in the second quarter as
profitability in the bank's brokerage unit jumped, moving closer
to management's target.
Morgan Stanley, which has made a bigger bet on retail
brokerage than any of its peers, said the wealth unit's pretax
profit margin was 18.5 percent in the quarter, up from 12
percent a year earlier and 17 percent in the first quarter.
Chief Executive James Gorman, who engineered the purchase of
Citigroup's Smith Barney to create the world's biggest
brokerage, has set a profit margin goal of between 20 percent
and 22 percent by the end of 2015. Just a few years ago, profit
margin was stuck in single digits.
The wealth unit's pretax income from continuing operations
jumped 60 percent in the second quarter to $655 million. That
figure is divided by net revenue to calculate pretax margin.
At the end of the quarter, Morgan Stanley completed its
purchase of Citigroup's remaining 35 percent stake in their
brokerage joint venture, but it has not yet realized the full
benefits of the acquisition. "We think there's more upside
there," Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in a conference
call.
Expenses in the wealth group rose 3 percent to $2.87 billion
in the second quarter. Porat attributed the increase to
integration costs, including branch consolidation and
advertising.
MORE AGGRESSIVE
For the firm's more than 16,000 financial advisers, average
revenue per adviser climbed 12 percent from a year earlier to
$866,000, while client assets per adviser rose 10 percent to
$109 million.
Morgan Stanley and other big firms are encouraging brokers
to build fee-based - rather than commission-based - businesses.
At the end of the second quarter, 35 percent of client assets
were in fee-based accounts, up from 31 percent a year earlier.
Total fee-based assets rose 24 percent to $629 billion in
the quarter.
Rising markets and a growing appetite for risk among wealthy
investors helped advisers attract $10 billion of new fee-based
money in the quarter. That dwarfed the $3 billion collected in
the year-earlier quarter but was down from $15.3 billion in the
first quarter.
Morgan Stanley's adviser headcount stood at 16,321 at the
end of the second quarter, down 157 from a year earlier but up
37 from the first quarter. A Morgan Stanley spokesman attributed
the year-over-year decline to continued attrition in the
company's adviser training program.
Rival Merrill Lynch ended the second quarter with 14,172
advisers, down from 15,381 a year earlier, the Bank of America
Corp unit said Wednesday.
Pretax profit margin at Merrill Lynch's wealth management
and private banking unit climbed to a hefty 27.6 percent in the
latest quarter.
Although Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit trails its
rival in profitability, analysts applauded its second-quarter
performance.
"They're finally showing progress," said Shannon Stemm, an
analyst at Edward Jones. "It basically gives the market evidence
- a reason to believe what they're saying."
Overall, Morgan Stanley posted a 42 percent increase in
quarterly profit on Thursday. Profit at the
wealth management unit attributable to Morgan Stanley rose 83
percent.