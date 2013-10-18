(Corrects profit in first paragraph)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Oct 18 Morgan Stanley, which
has made a bigger bet on wealth management than any other major
U.S. investment or commercial bank, said third-quarter pretax
profit at its wealth unit more than doubled to $430 million from
last year on asset management fees that hit $1.9 billion.
Profit margin, an internal benchmark that Chief Executive
James Gorman has promoted as his measure of success in wealth
management, more than doubled from last year to 19 percent, flat
with this year's second quarter. The measure had stubbornly
stayed in single digits for several years despite Gorman's
initial prediction of at least a 20 percent margin.
Pretax profit in the business rose 187 percent from a year
ago and 32 percent from this year's second quarter to $430
million on revenue that increased 8 percent from a year ago to
$3.48 billion. Total expenses for the wealth unit fell 5 percent
from a year ago and 2 percent from the second quarter as
spending on integrating Smith Barney ebbed.
The July-to-September quarter, typically a sluggish period
in retail brokerage, was the first in which Morgan Stanley owned
100 percent of the former Smith Barney after buying Citigroup's
remaining 35 percent interest in the joint venture at the
end of June. In last year's third quarter, Morgan Stanley shared
$9 million of the unit's profit with Citigroup.
The third-quarter report showed success in virtually every
part of the company's strategic plan to book steady fee income
from rich people to offset the volatility of its trading and
investment banking businesses.
At the end of the third quarter, about 36 percent of client
assets in the wealth division were in fee-based programs, up
about one percentage point from June 30. The unit's total assets
rose 8 percent from a year ago to $1.8 trillion and were up 3
percent from the second quarter.
Morgan Stanley's focus on wealthy families and individuals
and its use of bonus and incentive plans for its brokers also
bore fruit. Assets of clients with $10 million or more increased
20 percent from a year ago and 4 percent from the second quarter
to $631 billion, or 35 percent of total assets.
Traditional trading commissions, which are being
de-emphasized by big brokerages, nevertheless rose 16 percent
from a year ago and 42 percent from this year's second quarter
to $317 million.
Even the units brokerage force, which industry-wide has been
falling as firms cull low producers, inched up 1 percent from a
year earlier - and from this year's second quarter - to 16,517,
confirming Morgan Stanley's status as the biggest U.S.
brokerage.
On Wednesday, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch wealth
division reported that its broker count fell almost 7 percent
from a year ago to just over 14,000 as of Sept. 30.
The wealth management unit at Morgan Stanley contributed
43.8 percent of the company's total revenue of $7.9 billion and
49.8 percent of its $1.3 billion pretax profit from continuing
operations.
That positions wealth as the largest profit generator of the
company's three main businesses, which also include
institutional securities and investment management.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)