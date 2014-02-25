BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Feb 25 Morgan Stanley may face a penalty of at least $200 million to settle allegations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled investors in mortgage-bond trades, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday.
The Wall Street bank is in advanced talks to settle the SEC's probe, which stems from bonds that collapsed during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the newspaper said, citing a source familiar with the matter.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.