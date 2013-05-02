NEW YORK May 1 The shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis on Wednesday told Morgan Stanley shareholders in a note they should vote against the investment bank's executive pay plan, Bloomberg News reported.

In the note, Glass Lewis argued Morgan Stanley has done a poor job linking executive compensation to performance, since its executives' pay was higher while the bank performed more poorly than its competitors, according to Bloomberg.

Institutional investors tend to vote according to the advice of influential firms such as Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, whose clients include large investors such as Fidelity Invesments and Vanguard.

Morgan Stanley posted a 14 percent drop in adjusted earnings in the first quarter as its bond trading unit faltered, raising fresh questions about how quickly the bank can turn around the long-lagging business.

The results lagged peers like Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, whose fixed-income trading revenue declines were shallower.

They added to pressure on Chief Executive James Gorman, who has been building Morgan Stanley's wealth management arm and reducing assets on its trading books. He wants to make the bank's profits durable even during economic downturns, but some investors fear his efforts are weakening Morgan Stanley's investment bank too much.

Morgan Stanley said in January it was raising Gorman's base salary to $1.5 million for 2013, nearly double the $800,000 he received in 2012.

His total pay for 2012 was down 7 percent to $9.75 million, putting him at the lower end of the range for big banks. (Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)