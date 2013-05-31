By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO May 31 CME Group Inc confirmed it fined Morgan Stanley's global head of rates on Friday over transactions in Treasury futures five years ago while he was employed by Goldman Sachs & Co.

Edward Glenn Hadden was fined $80,000 and will be barred from trading CME products for 10 days next month, according to a notice from the exchange operator.

Goldman Sachs was fined $875,000 for failing to supervise its employees.

The penalties stem from trades in December 2008, when Hadden amassed a large position in the December 2008 10-year Treasury futures contract.

He submitted orders during the last minute before the contract expired, but was unable to liquidate them in an orderly manner as required by exchange rules because of "illiquidity in the market," according to CME's notice. The transactions pushed up prices, it said.

Hadden's trades "arose from standard risk management procedures" for Treasury futures contracts, said James Benjamin, Hadden's lawyer.

Hadden is an employee in good standing at Morgan Stanley, firm spokesman Mark Lake said.

He joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 after rising to head of government bond trading at Goldman Sachs, according to Morgan Stanley.

Goldman Sachs is "pleased to have resolved this matter," spokesman Michael DuVally said.